WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple blasts at Japanese park kill one, injure three
The blasts took place at a park in Utsunomiya, some 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of Tokyo.
Multiple blasts at Japanese park kill one, injure three
Police officers and firefighters investigate the site of the explosion in Utsunomiya, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo News on October 23, 2016. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 23, 2016

Three explosions took place in a Japanese park on Sunday, killing one person and injuring at least three, state broadcaster NHK has reported.

The blasts occurred at a park in Utsunomiya, some 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of Tokyo, shortly after 11:30am (02:30 GMT), a fire department spokesman said. The cause of the blasts is currently unknown.

"One person was found dead," the fire department spokesman told AFP, without elaborating further.

"The gender and ages of the three injured are not known yet," another local fire department official said, adding one blast hit a car parking lot for the park.

Images broadcast by NHK showed two burnt-out cars in a parking lot about 200 metres (650 feet) from the park, and a charred broken bench at the edge of the park where a folk art festival was underway.

Explosions of this kind are rare in Japan, although small pipe bombs blasts linked to extreme leftist group occasionally take place near US military bases.

In November last year a homemade pipe bomb exploded at the controversial Yasukuni war shrine in Tokyo. The attack resulted in damage to toilets at the facility, but no one was hurt.

A South Korean man was later arrested and sentenced to four years in prison after admitting to detonating the bomb at the shrine, which has been targeted by activists who see it as a symbol of Japan's militaristic past.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us