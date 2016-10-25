WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK approves new Heathrow airport runway
A special government committee has provided backing to build a third landing strip at the international airport in London, promising a boost in economic growth and an increase in jobs.
UK approves new Heathrow airport runway
The move to back the expansion of Heathrow has been met with controversy as environmentalists claim it could further breach existing EU climate regulations. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 25, 2016

Plans to build a third $22 billion runway at Heathrow have been given the green light by the British government, ending 25 years of debate and indecision.

The runway is due to bring 77,000 additional local jobs over the next 14 years. The expansion will provide economic benefits to passengers and the wider economy worth up to £61 billion.

"The government today announced its support for a new runway at Heathrow - the first full-length runway in the south-east since the Second World War," an official statement said after a cabinet meeting.

The decision was made unanimously by a government committee of senior ministers but does not have the requisite parliamentary approval to go into effect. This step would take up to a year to go into effect.

Business leaders have long expressed a need for a new runway, saying that London's five existing airports are failing to keep up with rising air travel demand, effectively representing a lost money-making opportunity.

However, environmentalists are criticising the expansion as the existing system already breaches EU air pollution limits, and are threatening legal action.

In what some call a rare move, Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and MP Justine Greening have been given permission from Prime Minister Theresa May to publicly voice their disagreement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us