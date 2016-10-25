At Bashiqa, on the northern front facing Mosul, a crowd of troops gathered to watch the fighting in Imam Raza, a village 15 kilometres outside Mosul.

As tired and injured fighters shrugged down a dirt road leading toward the sound of machine gun fire, the next batch prepared to replace them at the front.

The steady stream of ambulances leaving Bashiqa, and the funerals that could be seen through the capital Erbil show that Daesh has inflicted losses in the peshmerga's forces.

Kurdish peshmerga forces are made up of a wide array of different groups, some aligned according to religious minority groups, such as the Assyrian Christian militia the "Ninawa Protection Units."

KRG and Peshmerga officials estimated that it could take at least two months to definitively win back Mosul from Daesh.

The front lines of the battlefield in Mosul shift on a daily basis.

Where political agreements and disagreements marked the lead-up to the Mosul offensive, tensions between sectarian-aligned militias haven't boiled over yet.

The looming fear is that unseating Daesh's rule could lead to a free-for-all among groups with longstanding rivalries.