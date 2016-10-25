WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nurse charged with killing eight in Canadian old-age homes
Canadian nurse is accused of killing five women and three men, aged from 75 to 96 years, at two long-term care facilities in Ontario province between 2007 and 2014.
Nurse charged with killing eight in Canadian old-age homes
Elizabeth Tracey Mae Wettlaufer, a nurse accused in the murder of 8 elderly patients in Southern Ontario leaves the courthouse in Woodstock, Ontario,Canada October 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 25, 2016

A Canadian nurse was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murdering eight elderly residents under her care at retirement homes in Canada's Ontario province, police said.

The alleged killings occurred between 2007 and 2014 at two private facilities — Caressant Care in Woodstock and Meadow Park in London — where the accused, Elizabeth Wettlaufer, worked.

The 49-year-old faces eight counts of first-degree murder. Wettlaufer appeared in court in the morning and has remained in custody since then.

The male and female victims aged 75 to 96 "were administered a drug," Ontario Provincial Police detective superintendent Dave Truax told a televised press conference.

"We're not in a position at this time to comment further on the specifics of the drug as it forms part of the evidence that is now before the courts," he said.

"All I can offer there is there are obviously a number of drugs that are stored and available in long-term care facilities."

Woodstock Police Chief William Renton said officers began probing the deaths in September after receiving a tip that "a nurse had involvement in the murder of eight elderly patients while she worked at several long-term care facilities in Woodstock and London."

The motive behind the killings is still unknown.

Records from the College of Nurses show Wettlaufer registered as a nurse in 1995 but resigned on September 30, one day after police launched their investigation.

Police said they are not expecting to exhume any of the victims' bodies as part of the probe.

The daughter of one of the victims told local media her mother suffered from Alzheimer's and was in a coma shortly before her death.

Others expressed shock at the news.

A statement from Caressant Care said it is cooperating with police and "deeply regrets the additional grief and stress this (case) is imposing on the families involved."

The criminal case is the largest in Ontario since 2006, when five men were charged with murdering eight biker gang members. They were convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us