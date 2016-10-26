WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombia and Brazil to unleash modified mosquitos against new diseases
The plan aims to reduce new cases of mosquito-borne diseases such as Zika, dengue and chikungunya.
Colombia and Brazil to unleash modified mosquitos against new diseases
Scientists will infect mosquitoes with Wolbachia bug which is believed to reduce their ability to spread viruses to humans. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 26, 2016

Colombia and Brazil announced on Wednesday a plan to release virus-resistant mosquitoes in urban areas to prevent new cases of mosquito-borne diseases such as Zika, dengue, yellow fever and chikungunya.

The 18-million-dollar project will begin early next year in Colombia's Antioquia and Brazil's Rio de Janeiro. It will be financed by local governments in Latin America, the US and the UK as well as an international team of donors.

The scientists will use Wolbachia bacteria, which occurs naturally in 60 percent of insects but not mosquitos. Small-scale trials of the technique has shown that injecting mosquitoes with the bacteria significantly reduces their ability to spread viruses to humans.

This year, several Latin American nations have been hit hard by the Zika epidemic which has been linked to the birth defect microcephaly. In February, the World Health Organization declared it a global health emergency.

"Using Wolbachia to reduce the transmission of mosquito-borne diseases has the potential to greatly reduce the global health burden and socio-economic cost of Zika and other related infections like dengue and yellow fever," said Mike Turner, acting director of science and head of infection and immunobiology at the global charity Wellcome Trust.

"This research is essential as it will help measure the health impact of the Wolbachia method in large urban areas, where these kinds of outbreaks can have such a devastating impact."

The process of injecting Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with the bacteria was developed by the Eliminate Dengue Program. It is a non-profit international research collaboration led by Australia's Monash University.

In 2014, small-scale field trials began in Brazil's second-most populous city Rio de Janeiro.

The sponsors said the new cash injection will finance the rapid scale up of Wolbachia deployments in Latin America.

"Wolbachia coverage will be extended across Bello and other parts of Antioquia and now across parts of the greater Rio de Janeiro area," they said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us