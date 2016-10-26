POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Dutch company invents giant air purifier
The giant vacuum cleaner will be placed on top of buildings and is designed to reduce pollution in the atmosphere, including the amount of cancer-causing particles.
Dutch company invents giant air purifier
Three milliion people die every year as a result of outdoor air pollution. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 26, 2016

A new weapon in the fight against environmental pollution is literally a breath of fresh air. Dutch inventors have built an enormous outdoor ‘vacuum cleaner,' which pulls toxic particles from the air.

About 6.5 million people die every year due to air pollution according to the UN and 92 percent of people in the world are exposed to air quality so poor, it poses a major health risk.

The World Health Organization says air pollution is the "single greatest environmental threat we all face."

The air purification system has the ability to filter air 300 metres around and up to seven kilometres above it. It is intended to help reduce air pollution and the amount of cancer-causing chemicals in the environment.

The device is "placed basically on top of buildings and it works like a big vacuum cleaner," said Henk Boersen, a spokesman for the Envinity Group, which unveiled the system in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

Tests were carried out by the Energy Research Centre of the Netherlands on the prototype. "A large column of air will pass through the filter and come out clear," Boersen said, speaking on the sidelines of a major two-day offshore energy conference in Amsterdam.

It boasts the ability to treat some 800,000 cubic metres of air an hour compared to 30,000 cubic metres an hour filtered by the Smog Free Tower, another air purifying system. The tower was installed in Beijing by Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde last month.

Governments, businesses and airports have already expressed interest in the project, Boersen said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us