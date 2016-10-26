WORLD
5 MIN READ
Strong twin quakes jolt central Italy
At least one person is reported injured in the quakes, that Italy's national geophysics institute says are linked to the deadly August earthquake.
Strong twin quakes jolt central Italy
Still image from video shows cracks on the wall of a hotel after an earthquake in Visso, Italy October 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 26, 2016

Twin earthquakes jolted central Italy on Wednesday — the second registering at a magnitude of 6.1 — in the same region struck in August by a devastating tremor that killed nearly 300 people.

At least one person was reported injured in the quakes, with the mayor of one mountain town saying that many buildings had collapsed as authorities rushed to assess the full extent of the damage.

The quakes were felt in the capital Rome, sending residents running out of their houses and into the streets. The second was felt as far away as Venice in the far north, and Naples, south of the capital.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) registered a first 5.5-magnitude quake at 1710 GMT, with the second one striking two hours later.

In both cases the epicentre was near the village of Visso in the central Marche region.

"Many houses have collapsed. Our town is finished," Marco Rinaldi, mayor of Ussita, told Sky Italy television by telephone.

"The second quake was a long, terrible one," he said.

"I've felt a lot of earthquakes but that was the strongest I've ever felt. Fortunately everyone had already left their homes after the first quake so I don't think anyone was hurt."

In Rome, the quakes rattled windows and doors. The imposing foreign ministry headquarters was temporarily evacuated.

A Serie A fixture between Pescara and Atalanta was halted for several minutes when the first tremor hit.

Referee Marco Guida called a stop to the action in Pescara near the 30 minute mark but restarted the game approximately three minutes later when the tremors subsided.

In August, a 6.0-6.2 magnitude quake flattened the mountain town of Amatrice — 70 kilometres (45 miles) from Visso — killing 297 people and injuring hundreds of others.

'Like bombs falling'

"One person has been lightly injured," Fabrizio Curcio, head of the civil protection department, told a press conference in the central town of Rieti, revising down an earlier toll of two.

Several other people were suffering from shock, he added.

The mayor of Serravalle del Chienti, Gabriele Santamarianova, said the quake felt "like bombs were falling".

"We saw a cloud of dust, we don't yet know what has fallen down. We'll see once the sun comes up."

Castel Sant'Angelo's mayor Mauro Falcucci told Sky: "There is no electricity. There are bound to be house collapses. On top of this there are torrential rains."

The little town of some 300 people is near Arquata del Tronto, one of the areas worst hit in the August 24 earthquake.

In Ascoli, another town hit hard in August, the mayor said spooked residents were fleeing by car.

Schools here and around the affected region will not open Thursday to allow officials to carry out safety checks.

Italy's national geophysics institute said the latest quakes were linked to the August one, which was followed by thousands of aftershocks, some of them very strong.

"Aftershocks can last for a long time, sometimes for months," geologist Mario Tozzi said.

Visso's mayor Giuliano Pazzaglini said telephone links in his town had been restored. But television images showed rubble piled outside a local church.

August's disaster caused an estimated four billion euros ($4.5 billion) of damage, with 1,400 people still living in temporary accommodation.

Around two-thirds of the deaths occurred in Amatrice, a beauty spot and popular tourist destination packed with holiday-makers when the quake struck at the height of the summer season.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us