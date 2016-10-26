A Syrian helicopter barrel bombed Turkish-backed rebels in Tal Nayif village close to Dabiq, killing two and wounding five late Tuesday, the Turkish military said in a statement.

Turkey launched "Operation Euphrates Shield" two months ago with the aim of driving Daesh out of cities near Turkish borders. The operation was later expanded to drive YPG forces — the Syrian wing of PKK — to the east of Euphrates River as part of Turkey's territorial policy.

Turkey will not be deterred from its operations inside Syria after a suspected Syrian army helicopter bombed and killed Turkish-backed rebels, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

However, the country maintained it was not aiming to expand its role in Syria. "Let's make a joint fight against terrorist organisations. But Aleppo belongs to the people of Aleppo, making calculations over Aleppo would not be right," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara on Tuesday.

The Syrian regime has in response said that they will bring down any Turkish war planes within Syrian borders. It stated Turkish troops on Syrian soil are a "dangerous escalation and flagrant breach of Syria's sovereignty."

The Syrian civil war has displaced 13.5 million civilians and has killed at least 400,000 people ever since it began in 2011 when forces loyal to Bashar Al-Assad and those looking to overthrow him clashed.