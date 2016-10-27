CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Celebrity-donated jeans auctioned for refugees
The money raised from the auction will be distributed to refugees who have fled Africa and the Middle East.
Celebrity-donated jeans auctioned for refugees
Some of the creations by Johny Dar on auction at the Saatchi Gallery in London. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2016

Celebrity-donated jeans, hand-painted by artist Johny Dar, are being sold in an online auction, to raise money for refugees.

The New York-based charity International Rescue Committee is using the money raised from the auction for refugees who have fled Africa and the Middle East.

British model Kate Moss and American actress Sharon Stone are just some of the celebrities who have donated a pair of their designer jeans.

All 100 pairs of Dar's colourful collection titled, 'Jeans for Refugees', is currently on display in London's Saatchi Gallery until Sunday, October 30.

"He watched the refugee crisis unfold, very silently, but very much brewing something, you know, wanting to act," said Dar's spokeswoman, Kashi Money.

The auction started ten months ago with the first donation, Sharon Stone's jeans, which got bids of over $6,100.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us