WORLD
4 MIN READ
Rescuers find 29 dead refugees in rubber boat off Libya coast
French aid group Doctors Without Borders and its chartered rescue ship the "Bourbon Argos" saves more than 200 people in the Mediterranean Sea.
Rescuers find 29 dead refugees in rubber boat off Libya coast
Rescued people board the Bourbon Argos ship during a rescue operation coordinated by MSF (Medecins Sans Frontiers) in the Mediterranean Sea, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2016

At least twenty-nine refugees were found dead in a boat off the coast of Libya, the French aid group Doctors without Borders (MSF) said on Wednesday.

The find adds to the grim evidence of the hazards of crossing the Mediterranean — a journey that the UN said Wednesday has claimed more than 3,800 lives so far this year, a record.

"We can confirm that at least 3,800 people have been reported dead or missing in the Mediterranean Sea so far this year, making the death toll in 2016 the highest ever recorded," spokesman William Spindler told AFP in an email, as the figures passed last year's mark of 3,771.

MSF said its chartered rescue ship, the Bourbon Argos, picked up 107 people aboard the inflatable boat 26 nautical miles off Libya on Tuesday.

Its crew initially said 25 corpses were found on the boat's floor, which was flooded with a murky mixture of fuel and seawater.

The Bourbon Argos was then called away to another rescue operation nearby, saving 139 people aboard another vessel.

The crew returned to the dinghy and found on closer examination that 29 people had died, probably from suffocation, skin burns or drowning.

The bodies were retrieved from the toxic mixture over a period of hours, with the help of a team from the German NGO Sea-Watch.

"The mixture of water and fuel was so foul that we could not stay on the boat for long periods. It was horrible," MSF project leader Michele Telaro said in a statement.

Twenty-three survivors suffered burns from exposure to fuel, 11 of whom were seriously hurt. Seven survivors were taken to hospital, two of them by helicopter.

The MSF team also provided psychological help to survivors, including a man who was left clutching his eight-month-old baby after his wife died.

"It's a tragedy, but sadly one cannot say that this was an exceptional day in the Mediterranean," said Stefano Argenziano, in charge of MSF's migrant assistance activities.

"Last week was terrible for our teams. They were engaged around the clock in rescue operations in which too many men, women and children lost their lives."

To venture out to sea in such conditions, said Argenziano bluntly, "is a headlong rush to the cemetery."

The asylum seekers, try to cross to Europe and seek for safe accommodations for them and their families as they flee war conditions and poverty.

Most of those who cross to Greece and Turkey are Syrians or Afghans. In Italy, however, the largest group comes from Nigeria, followed by Eritrea, Sudan and Gambia.

The most dangerous route has been between Libya and Italy, where the United Nations has recorded one death for every 47 arrivals this year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us