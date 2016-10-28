POLITICS
3 MIN READ
World's largest marine park to be created in Antarctic Ocean
The Ross Sea, which is considered to be one of the world's most ecologically important oceans, will host the marine park. It will cover a massive 1.55 million square km of ocean and be protected from commercial fishing.
World's largest marine park to be created in Antarctic Ocean
The Ross Sea in east Antarctica is seen as one of the world's most ecologically important oceans. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2016

The European Union and 24 countries on Friday signed an agreement to create the world's largest marine park in the Ross Sea in the Antarctic Ocean.

Scientists and activists described the agreement as a historic milestone in global efforts to protect marine diversity.

They also said the marine park will also allow for a greater understanding of the impact of climate change.

"The Ross Sea Region Marine Protected Area will safeguard one of the last unspoiled ocean wilderness areas on the planet – home to unparalleled marine bio-diversity and thriving communities of penguins, seals, whales, seabirds, and fish," US Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement.

The Ross Sea is considered to be one of the world's most ecologically important oceans.

The marine park will be protected from commercial fishing for 35 years, the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources said, after a meeting in Hobart, Australia.

The sanctuary will cover more than 12 percent of the Southern Ocean, a massive 1.55 million square km (600,000 square miles), which is home to more than 10,000 species, including most of the world's penguins, whales, seabirds, colossal squid and Antarctic tooth fish.

Fishing will be completely banned in 1.1 million square km (425,000 square miles) of the Ross Sea, while some fishing for krill and sawfish will be allowed in certain areas designated for research.

Russia agreed to the deal, after blocking conservation proposals on five previous occasions.

The 25-member commission, which includes Russia, China, the United States and the European Union, requires unanimous support for decisions.

"They all have diverse economic, political interests, and to get them all to align - especially in the context of their divergent economic interests - is quite a challenge," Evan Bloom, director at the US Department of State and leader of the US delegation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us