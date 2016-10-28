WORLD
2 MIN READ
US passenger jet catches fire during takeoff at Chicago airport
American Airlines Flight 383, a Boeing 767, was bound for Miami with 161 passengers and a crew of nine on board.
US passenger jet catches fire during takeoff at Chicago airport
The cause of the incident was not immediately clear but the airline said the plane aborted takeoff due to an &quot;engine-related issue.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2016

An American Airlines passenger plane caught fire moments before a takeoff at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Friday, authorities said.

Flight 383, a Boeing 767 bound for Miami with 161 passengers and a crew of nine on board, aborted takeoff after a blaze broke out, leading the crew to evacuate the passengers through emergency chutes.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear but the airline said the plane aborted takeoff due to an "engine-related issue."

"We transported about 20 patients with minor injuries to several hospitals," Juan Hernandez of the Chicago Fire Department told a news conference.

He said the injuries were mainly bruises and ankle injuries incurred as passengers exited through the emergency slides.

The Chicago Department of Aviation also confirmed in a statement that the city fire department responded to an aircraft fire involving American Airlines Flight 383 and that the passengers were off the plane.

It said no crash was involved.

The incident forced the closure of at least three of the airport's eight runways, the city Aviation Department said.

A video clip posted on social media showed passengers shouting at each other to hurry as they move down the aisle to the emergency exit slide.

Emergency crews surrounded the jet, which appeared to be intact on the runway, though its right side and right wing were charred.

The FAA said it was investigating the incident and the National Transportation Safety Board had been notified.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us