Bob Dylan finally speaks out to accept Nobel Prize in Literature
After maintaining a strange silence for weeks after he was named the winner of the award, the renowned singer-songwriter has said he was left "speechless" by the decision.
The 75-year-old stirred interest in the media by not speaking about the award, which was announced on October 13. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 29, 2016

It's been over two weeks since the Swedish Academy publicised its surprise decision to bestow the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature to famed singer-songwriter Bob Dylan "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

However, the 75-year-old stirred interest in the media by not speaking about the award, which was announced on October 13.

His silence angered at least one member of the Swedish Academy, Per Wastberg, who called his behaviour "rude and arrogant." The Academy reportedly gave up trying to contact him.

But it seems the musician has finally decided to make his feelings clear.

The Nobel Foundation has released a statement saying that Dylan told Sara Danius, Permanent Secretary of the Academy, that "The news about the Nobel Prize left me speechless" and that he appreciates the honour.

According to the statement, it's not yet clear whether Dylan will be present at the prize-giving ceremony on December 10.

But, speaking to the Daily Telegraph, he said he will be there "If it's at all possible."

And there are good reasons for him to go, aside from maintaining a public profile and taking the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the greatest minds in the world. During the ceremony Sweden's King Carl VI Gustaf is set to present him with a cheque for 8 million kronor, equivalent to roughly $900,000.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
