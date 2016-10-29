WORLD
2 MIN READ
25 killed as violence grips Central African Republic town
UN calls for immediate end to renewed violence between Muslim Seleka militia and Christian vigilante groups.
25 killed as violence grips Central African Republic town
The Central African Republic descended into conflict in 2013 when the Seleka rebels overthrew president Francois Bozize. / TRT World and Agencies
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
October 29, 2016

At least 25 people were killed in clashes between armed groups in the Central African Republic, the UN peacekeeping mission to the country said on Saturday.

According to MINUSCA, the UN peacekeeping mission to the Central African Republic, 15 people were killed on Thursday in the communities of Mbriki and Belima on the outskirts of the central town of Bambari after fighting broke out between the former Muslim Seleka militia and Christian vigilante groups known as "anti-balaka" (anti-machete).

And on Friday, six police and four civilians were killed in an ambush.

The UN mission appealed to the two militia groups behind the clashes to respond to an invitation by President Faustin-Archange Touadera for talks.

"Six gendarmes and four civilians lost their lives on Friday morning in an ambush on the Bambari-Grimari road. The day before, clashes between elements of the anti-Balaka and ex-Seleka caused 15 deaths and a number of wounded," MINUSCA said.

It called on the armed groups to end "the cycle of attack and reprisal."

There was no immediate comment from the government or the militia groups.

Central African Republic has been plagued by inter-religious and inter-communal violence since 2013 when the mainly Muslim Seleka rebels deposed president Francois Bozize.

Seleka's rule prompted a backlash from the mostly Christian and anti-balaka militia. Seleka leader Michel Djotodia bowed to international pressure and went into exile in January in 2014.

The level of violence has reduced since an election in February that brought President Faustin-Archange Touadéra to power and was touted as a step toward reconciliation but it remains frequent.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us