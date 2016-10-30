Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking Saturday afternoon at the opening ceremony of a new station for high-speed trains in capital Ankara, said he believes parliament will pass the reinstatement of the death penalty "soon."

Addressing a crowd in the capital who chanted "death penalty for terrorists", Erdogan said, "No worries, it is coming sometime soon. The government will submit it to parliament, which I believe will pass it."

Erdogan reiterated the decision to bring back the death penalty would be up to the Turkish lawmakers in parliament and he would approve reinstating the death penalty if it passes.

Many Turkish citizens have called for the death penalty to be brought back after the failed July 15 coup attempt by Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO) which left 241 dead and thousands injured.

"We will do what the nation asks," Erdogan stressed.

Speaking to journalists at a reception marking Republic Day, the 93rd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said his Justice and Development (AK) Party could negotiate with opposition parties over the penalty.

New Train Station

Yildirim was also among numerous state and military officials who attended the opening ceremony of the new train station.

The $235 million train station, which took two years to build, is among a set of large-scale infrastructure projects set as objectives for the country's centennial in 2023.

The president said the station, with three railway platforms and a capacity for 50,000 passengers daily, would set a good example as a social, cultural, and commercial venue.

The facility also boasts 134 hotel rooms and over 200 rentable areas for restaurants, coffee shops, entertainment venues, stores, and offices.

The new station will be operated by the newly established Ankara Train Station Company for over 19 years, and will later be handed over to the Turkish State Railways (TCDD), Erdogan said.