WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bomber attacks meeting of tribal elders in Afghanistan
At least six civilians killed and several others injured as suicide bomber attacks meeting in Jalalabad.
Suicide bomber attacks meeting of tribal elders in Afghanistan
No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing which took place on the outskirts of Jalalabad city [Reuters] / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 31, 2016

At least six civilians were killed and several others injured when a suicide bomber targeted a meeting of tribal elders in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, officials said on Monday.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack in the capital of Nangarhar province, where Daesh presence is widespread.

The blast occurred while tribal elders gathered at the residence of the former district governor to seek aid for war-displaced families, as Afghan forces step up anti-Daesh operations in the province.

"Six civilians were killed and six others were wounded in the suicide attack on a gathering of elders in Jalalabad," provincial spokesman Ataullah Khogyani told AFP.

A police spokesman confirmed the toll, adding the wounded had been taken to hospital.

Taliban insurgents are active in Nangarhar, but the province also faces an emerging threat from loyalists of the Syria-headquartered Daesh, which is making gradual inroads in Afghanistan — challenging the Taliban on their own turf.

Last week, militants linked to Daesh abducted and killed around 30 civilians, including children, in the central province of Ghor, raising concerns about the group's expanding presence beyond its eastern stronghold.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us