'Tomb of Jesus' in Jerusalem opened after 200 years
A team of specialists open what is believed to be the Tomb of Jesus for three days for both restoration work and archaeological analysis.
Greek Orthodox and Franciscan priests stand behind a panel placed next to the tomb of Jesus where he is said to have been buried, at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 31, 2016

Scientists have opened what is believed to be the Tomb of Jesus inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, for the first time in at least two centuries. 

A marble slab covering the site, among the holiest in Christianity, was pulled back for three days as part of both restoration work and archaeological analysis.

The undergoing restoration is being carried out by a team of Greek specialists from the National Technical University of Athens directed by Chief Scientific Supervisor Professor Antonia Moropoulou.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
