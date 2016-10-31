Scientists have opened what is believed to be the Tomb of Jesus inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, for the first time in at least two centuries.

A marble slab covering the site, among the holiest in Christianity, was pulled back for three days as part of both restoration work and archaeological analysis.

The undergoing restoration is being carried out by a team of Greek specialists from the National Technical University of Athens directed by Chief Scientific Supervisor Professor Antonia Moropoulou.