WORLD
3 MIN READ
As the battle for Mosul expands, UN points at gaps in humanitarian aid
There is a silent victim caught in the operation to rid Daesh from Iraq's second largest city – the displaced population. United Nations highlights the urgent need for more funds, shelter, food and medical help as winter approaches.
As the battle for Mosul expands, UN points at gaps in humanitarian aid
As Iraqi forces close in on Daesh-held Mosul in Iraq, there are about 600,000 children still trapped in the city, according to ReliefWeb, a service provided by UN OCHA. This girl in Khazir was forced from her village by fighting near Mosul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 1, 2016

The humanitarian response for Iraq remains "seriously unfunded," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Iraq stated on Twitter early Wednesday. It predicts the siege of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, can result in the displacement of a million people.

A day after the operation was launched to rid Mosul from Daesh, a designated terror group, UN organs braced themselves for the "largest man-made displacement crises in recent years." Since 2014, 3.3 million Iraqis have been displaced from their homes as a result of Daesh taking over parts of Iraq.

There are real fears the offensive to retake Mosul could produce a humanitarian catastrophe," William Spindler, the spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said. He cited concerns about the approaching winter and the requisite shelter kits needed.

According to the OCHA Iraq October 29 to 31 situation report, the unmet monetary need stands at $461 million for Iraq and $128.3 million for Mosul in specific. This means 45% of the $284 million Mosul Flash Appeal made by the UN in mid-October has not been met. And now OCHA Iraq predicts "funding requirements are expected to increase and winterization will be a priority as temperatures drop over the coming weeks.

As of November 1, almost 18,000 people have been displaced by military operations that began on October 17 to retake Mosul, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix system. OCHA Iraq says most of the displaced are moving in a southwards direction towards Al Qayyarah and Fallujah.

Camps such as Jad'ah in Al Qayyarah, are filling quickly. While space is available for 55,000 people at seven camps, the OCHA report says security and mine clearance remains an issue as does permission for using land for shelters.

After the need for shelter, OCHA's situation report reveals food and medicines are "priority" needs. Oil fires and explosions have resulted in deaths and injuries, including respiratory disorders. The humanitarian agency points out families close to the front lines remain inaccessible.

OCHA Iraq states the data from this report might change because of the dynamic situation on ground in Mosul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us