Iraqi Special Forces are clearing a strategic eastern district of Mosul of any remaining presence of the Daesh terrorist organisation, while forces further to the south of the city have captured four small villages, military officials said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 100 members of the group were killed in air operations.

Iraqi forces battling Daesh in Gogjali District said "true liberation" had begun and that major progress had been made in the offensive to free Mosul from Daesh control.

Gogjali, a district 7km from Mosul's city center, is considered to be of great importance in retaking Mosul.

"We fear that Daesh militants could attack our forces or the town with mortars, so for the safety of the families we ask them to stay inside their houses," General Abdul-Ghani al-Asadi, the top counter-terrorism forces commander, said.

Iraqi special forces paused their advance to search house to house for militants. Sappers searched the road for explosives and booby traps left behind by Daesh.

On the southern front, Federal Police Forces captured four small villages outside the Hamam al-Alil area, over 30km from Mosul, the army said.

The largest of the four is Min Gar, some 10km west of Hamam al-Alil, spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said regarding Wednesday morning's operation.

The International Organisation for Migration said nearly 21,000 people have been displaced since the start of the campaign.