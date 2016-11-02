WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkey deploys artillery near Iraqi border
Reacting to the deployment, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi says his country will consider Turkey an "enemy" if there is a confrontation.
Turkey deploys artillery near Iraqi border
The 30-vehicle convoy included tanks, tank rescue vehicles and construction vehicles, according to Turkish military sources. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 2, 2016

Turkey's armed forces deployed tanks and other armoured vehicles to the town of Silopi near the Iraqi border.

Ankara fears that both PKK terrorists and Shia militias, which the Iraqi army has relied on in the past, will be used in the anti-Daesh operation in Mosul and stoke ethnic blood-letting.

"We are right now in a serious fight against terrorist groups, both inside Turkey and just outside our border," Turkey's Defence Minister Fikri Isik said in Ankara on Tuesday.

"Turkey must be ready for all possibilities, the deployment is part of these preparations. We will not allow the threat to Turkey to increase."

The deployment coincides with an offensive by the international coalition to expel Daesh from its stronghold in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi warned Turkey against provoking a confrontation.

Al-Abadi said he does not want war but that "the invasion of Iraq will lead to Turkey being dismantled."

"If a confrontation happens, we are ready for it. We will consider [Turkey] an enemy and we will deal with it as an enemy," he said.

Ties between the two neighbours have been strained over Turkey's military base located in Bashiqa, northeast of Mosul. Turkey is training peshmerga and other local forces in the fight against Daesh.

Iraq accuses Turkey of violating its territory. But Turkey argues that it had prior permission from both Baghdad and the autonomous Iraqi regional government (KRG).

Ankara is also concerned that the PKK will take advantage of a security vacuum which may emerge after the end of the Mosul offensive, and use parts of northern Iraq, including Sinjar, as bases to launch attacks on Turkish soil.

Last week, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara is considering a ground offensive if it feels threatened by developments in Iraq.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara will have a "different response" for Shia militias if they "cause terror" in Iraq's northwestern city of Tal Afar.

The city is home to a sizeable ethnic Turkmen population with historic and cultural ties to Turkey.

Erdogan's statement came days after Hashd al Shaabi, Shia militias aligned to the Iraqi government, torched two mosques, several homes and private vehicles in the country's town of Rutba, which is mainly inhabited by Sunni Muslims.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us