The Israeli army has detained 24 Palestinians, including nine members of the same family, in raids carried out in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, a Palestinian NGO announced Thursday.

"21 Palestinians were arrested after Israeli forces raided their homes in the West Bank cities of Ramallah, Hebron, Qalqilya and Salfit," the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement.

"Israeli forces also detained three Palestinians in the East Jerusalem village of Al-Sheikh," the NGO added.

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem that ostensibly target "wanted" Palestinians.

Over 7,000 Palestinian prisoners are currently in prisons throughout the Jewish state, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Prisoners' Affairs.