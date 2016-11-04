Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Schumacher sustained serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013, which left him in a coma for six months and unable to walk.

Ross Brawn who worked with the champion on all seven of his world titles expressed hope that one day he will recover from his injuries.

"There are encouraging signs and we are all praying every day that we see more of them," added Brawn, who is close to Schumacher.

"So it is difficult for me to say very much and respect the family's privacy.

The 47-year-old is being treated at his home in Switzerland since he was discharged from hospital in 2014.

Very few details have been made public on his recovery since.

"The family have chosen to conduct Michael's convalescence in private and I must respect that," the Briton, who helped German Schumacher to all his titles and worked with him at Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes, told the BBC.

"All I would say is there is a lot of speculation about Michael's condition. Most of it is wrong and we just pray and hope every day that we continue to see some progress and that one day we can see Michael out and about and recovered from his terrible injuries."

In September a German court was told that Schumacher, who fell and hit his head on a rock in the ski accident in the French Alps, remained unable to walk.

His manager Sabine Kehm said in December 2015 that media speculation about his condition was "irresponsible, because given the seriousness of his injuries, his privacy is very important for Michael.

"Unfortunately they (reports) also give false hopes to many involved people."

