Samsung has recalled 2.8 million washing machines after reports of explosions sparked safety concerns.

The recall in the United States deals another blow to the electronics giant which recently had to scrap production of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets after widespread reports of batteries catching fire. 2.5 million phones were recalled following those complaints.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement the Samsung washing machine top "can unexpectedly detach from the washing machine chassis during use, posing a risk of injury from impact."

The company received 733 complaints of excessive vibration in the washing machines or detachment of the top, nine of which reported injuries that include a broken jaw, injured shoulder and other fall related injuries.

The machines that are recalled are of the top load model and were manufactured from March 2011 onwards.

Draining profits

The reasons for the washing machines 'exploding' seem pretty clear so far, with Samsung reporting that "the drums in these washers may lose balance, triggering excessive vibrations, resulting in the top separating from the washer."

The South Korean electronics giant released a statement advising customers to use a lower speed delicate cycle when using the machine as there have been no reported incidents stemming from light use.

However, customers who have launched a federal class action suit over the explosions have reported that the machines broke down during normal use.

John Herrington, senior vice president of Samsung Electronics America, said, "We are moving quickly and in partnership with the CPSC to ensure consumers know the options available to them and that any disruption in the home is minimized."

Consumers with a recalled washer will be offered a free in-home repair or a rebate that can be applied towards the purchase of a new washer from Samsung or another brand.

Samsung, the world's biggest manufacturer of smartphones, has been experiencing a bad year after recalling Note 7s following complaints that its lithium-ion battery exploded while charging, and then had to cease production as reports emerged of replacement phones also catching fire.

Samsung has reported a drop in profits this year following the faulty devices.