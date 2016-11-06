TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
HDP vows parliament boycott after arrest of lawmakers
The party's spokesperson says it will pay visits to cities across the country in the aftermath of Friday's arrests, while Prime Minister Yildirim describes the boycotting lawmakers as "students who skipped school."
HDP vows parliament boycott after arrest of lawmakers
HDP MPs Selahatin Demirtaş and Sırrı Süreyya Önder, Mayor of Diyarbakır Gülten Kışanak and other HDP members seen with PKK leaders Murat Karayılan and Sabri OK in this file photo shared on Facebook by HDP MP Sırrı Süreyya Önder. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 6, 2016

The Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) has vowed to halt all activity in the Turkish Parliament following the arrests of its two co-leaders and seven other lawmakers.

Party co-leaders Figen Yuksekdag and Selahattin Demirtas were among those arrested on Friday upon the orders of prosecutors in Turkey's east and southeast. The state prosecutors accuse the arrested lawmakers of having links to the PKK -- which is listed as a terrorist organisation by the US, Turkey, and EU -- and of furthering the group's violent agenda.

The party, however, denies any links with the group.

"As a result of discussions we held with our parliamentary group and the central executive board, we have decided to halt our legislative efforts in light of the most extensive and the darkest attack in our history, and meet with our people once again," said the party spokesperson Ayhan Bilgen on Sunday.

He said the lawmakers would not resign, but they would not take part in parliamentary sessions.

Bilgin also said his party would pay visits to cities across the country in the coming days to consult its supporters on if there should be a substitute replacement for the co-chair position, which has been vacant since the co-leaders were arrested.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim criticised the boycott decision, comparing the boycotting lawmakers to "students who skipped school."

"If the HDP lawmakers are representing the nation, then they have to go to parliament," he said. "If they fail to perform their duties, then the party will be betraying the people's will."

TAK claims Diyarbakir attack

The arrests were followed by violent protests and a car bombing in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, which killed eleven people and wounded more than 100.

The Turkish government at first held the PKK responsible for the attack, but a few hours later the Daesh terrorist group said it had carried out the attack.

On Saturday, however, the Turkish government cited radio intercepts between PKK members as proof that they were the real perpetrators of the attack.

TAK, an offshoot of the PKK, later claimed responsibility for the car bomb, its affiliated ANF news agency reported.

TAK is also regarded as a terrorist organisation by Ankara and the United States.

According to the US Department of State, TAK is affiliated with the PKK and "is responsible for multiple terrorist attacks in Turkey, which targeted tourist locations, military sites, and government buildings, resulting in several deaths."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us