CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Justin Bieber wins big at 2016 EMAs
'Beliebers' were overjoyed after their maestro topped the winners list in Rotterdam, Netherlands after winning three of the five awards he was nominated for.
Justin Bieber wins big at 2016 EMAs
The massive crowd at the 2016 MTV EMAs surround the Ahoy Rotterdam stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands on November 6, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 7, 2016

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber was the big winner at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday night in the purple-themed awards ceremony which honoured music legend Prince, who died in April.

Bieber, who did not attend, won three out of five awards he was nominated for including winning Best Song award for his hit, Sorry, and also scooped the Most Fans and Best Canadian Act awards.

Lady Gaga, who is on tour in Japan took her total MTV awards tally to 35 after winning Best Female and Best Look awards, making her the most awarded artist in the history of MTV.

Bieber's countryman Shawn Mendes took the award for Best Male and Best Worldwide Act.

Beyoncé and Adele had the most number of nominations, but went home empty handed and American duo Twenty One Pilots also took two honours, with Best Live Act and Best Alternative.

Bruno Mars stole the show with his first big-stage performance of 24K Magic, a follow up to his smash 2014 hit Uptown Funk.

The event kicked off with Bebe Rexha performing her debut single, I've Got U. She also surprised viewers by changing her outfit 15 times during the evening.

Veteran band Green Day gave the night a political spin after closing the show with their 2004 hit song American Idiot, a song in which they protested against the Bush administration and called for people to ignore propaganda and think for themselves.

To see all of the winners from the EMAs click here.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us