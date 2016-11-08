Turkish security forces detained 10 people over suspected involvement to a blast that killed 11 people including two police officers in southern Diyarbakir city last week, Anadolu Agency quoted a police source on Tuesday.

Friday's car bomb attack, that targeted a police building in the central Baglar district of the city during the morning rush hour, was carried out hours after police detained 12 People's Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers, including two co-chairs, on terror charges.

TAK, an affiliate of the PKK that which is outlawed in Turkey and recognised as a terror outfit by the US and EU, later claimed the attack.

Security forces have carried out raids in several provinces, including Diyarbakir to capture the suspects, according to the source, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Meanwhile, Diyarbakir's Provincial Directorate of Environment and Urbanisation said that the blast damaged more than 1,700 houses and workplaces.

The directorate said the officials would disburse all affected office owners with 750,000 Turkish liras (around $237,000). Baglar district's Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation is also will give 500 Turkish liras (around $158) to each house owner.

PKK attacks have killed more than 700 security personnel and also claimed the lives of many civilians since the group resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July last year. Nearly 8,000 PKK members were also killed in army operations.