WORLD
2 MIN READ
New reception centre for refugees inaugurated in Paris
The shelter can facilitate 400 people at a time for five to 10 days during which they will undergo psychological evaluation and can apply for asylum.
New reception centre for refugees inaugurated in Paris
Earlier this month, authorities demolished a makeshift camp near the Stalingrad metro station where more than 3,000 refugees were living in tents. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 8, 2016

A new migrant reception centre was inaugurated on Tuesday in a northern district of Paris to prevent refugees from sleeping on the streets.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced in May her plan to build the centre which has a maximum capacity of 400. At least 7,000 refugees were removed from the Calais "Jungle" camp; some 2,000 of them made their way to the French capital and set up tents there.

The new shelter is housed in a former railway depot in the north of Paris.

"Camps are not the solution," Minister for Housing and Sustainable Habitat Emmanuelle Cosse who opposed the decision told Europe 1 radio in June. Cosse said more than a thousand refugees would rush into the city shortly after the inauguration.

"The solution is to receive people in different locations in existing structures so they can be integrated into our country," Cosse added.

The centre which is run by the Emmaüs Solidarités charity organisation will allow the refugees to stay in the camp for "five to 10 days". In that duration, the refugees will receive psychological assessment and decide where they wished to seek asylum.

Earlier this month, authorities demolished a makeshift camp near the Stalingrad metro station where more than 3,000 refugees were living in tents.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us