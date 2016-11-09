Throngs of demonstrators marched in cities across the United States on Wednesday to protest Republican Donald Trump's surprise victory in the US presidential election, blasting his controversial campaign rhetoric about immigrants, Muslims and other groups.

In New York, thousands of protesters filled streets in midtown Manhattan as they made their way to Trump Tower, Trump's gilded home on Fifth Avenue. Hundreds of others gathered at a Manhattan park and shouted: "Not my president."

In downtown Chicago, an estimated 1,800 people gathered outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower, chanting phrases like "No Trump! No KKK! No racist USA."

"I'm just really terrified about what is happening in this country," said 22-year-old Adriana Rizzo in Chicago, who was holding a sign that read: "Enjoy your rights while you can."

Protesters railed against Trump's campaign pledge to build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep immigrants from entering the country illegally.

In Austin, the Texas capital, about 400 people marched through the streets, police said.

A representative of the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the protests. In his victory speech, Trump said he would be president for all Americans, saying: "It is time for us to come together as one united people."

Earlier this month, his campaign rejected the support of a Ku Klux Klan newspaper and said that "Mr Trump and his campaign denounces hate in any form."

Shooting in Seattle

Seattle police said on Twitter on Wednesday night they were investigating a report of a shooting with "multiple victims" not far from the scene of protests over the surprise victory of Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.

The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter shortly after 7 pm local time that crews were treating five patients with gunshot wounds, two of them with life-threatening injuries.

"Dreamers" fear deportation

Thousands of students across California and other states walked out of classes on Wednesday, many of them chanting "not our president". Protesters expressed their concerns over Islamophobia, racism, homophobia and sexism – issues which arose during the Republican president-elect's campaign.

Hundreds of high school and college students also walked out in protest in Seattle, Phoenix, Los Angeles and three other Bay Area cities, Oakland, Richmond and El Cerrito.

A predominantly Latino group of about 300 high school students walked out of classes on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles and marched to the steps of City Hall, where they held a brief but boisterous rally.

Chanting in Spanish: "The people united will never be defeated," the group held signs with slogans such as "Not Supporting Racism, Not My President" and "Immigrants Make America Great."

Many of those students were members of the "Dreamers" generation, children whose parents entered the United States with them illegally, school officials said, and who fear deportation under a Trump administration.

"A child should not live in fear that they will be deported," said Stephanie Hipolito, one of the student organisers of the walkout. She said her parents were US citizens.

Demonstrators smashed storefront windows and set garbage and tires ablaze late on Tuesday in downtown Oakland. A few miles away, students at the University of California, Berkeley protested on campus.