WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump expected to appoint close associates to top positions
The President-elect called out select campaign supporters to the White House leaving analysts to speculate if they will form part of Trump's new administration.
Trump expected to appoint close associates to top positions
Donald Trump showed his gratitude to his loyal supporters by calling out their names during his victory speech. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2016

President-elect of the United States Donald Trump is expected to reward close friends and allies by appointing them to key government posts, according to reports now coming to light.

Republican candidate Trump, 70, defeated his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, 69, in the race for US commander-in-chief on Tuesday. During Trump's controversial and often insult-driven campaign, many Republican party leaders had distanced themselves from him, leaving a small but loyal group behind.

Trump is considering these resolute supporters for possible positions within the government, according to reports published on The New York Times and Politico websites that quoted sources on the president-elect's transition team:

  • Jeff Sessions, a strongly conservative Alabama senator who was also one of Trump's most fervent supporters in Congress, is under consideration for the prominent role of secretary of defense.

  • Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn is seen as a possible pick for Trump's national security advisor Flynn is a former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency who played a prominent role in Trump's campaign by giving him private counsel on foreign affairs. "He has a calming influence on Trump," said a source familiar with transition planning.

  • Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Bob Corker, senator from Tennessee are being considered potential candidates for secretary of state. They were vice presidential picks before the position went to Indiana Governor Mike Pence.

  • Reince Priebus, Republican National Committee Chairman, who was given credit for helping Trump win the elections, is being considered as a potential White House chief of staff. Trump seems to hold him in high regard and he was also invited on-stage during Trump's victory speech.

  • Republican National Committee's senior strategist Sean Spicer is reportedly a possibility for White House press secretary.

  • Kellyanne Conway, Trump's campaign manager — who brought a more disciplined approach to the candidate — is seen as a potential White House senior advisor.

  • Richard Grenell, a former spokesman for the US at the United Nations, along with New York Republican Representative Peter King are being considered as possible candidates for US ambassador to the UN.

  • Mike Rogers who is a former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is a potential CIA director.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us