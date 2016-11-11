The European Union agreed on Friday to extend its border controls at certain international Schengen borders to halt the flow of unrecorded refugees and migrants into the bloc.

The European Council recommended to prolong the controls, adopted on May 12 at the borders of Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and non-EU nation Norway for three months.

"Council has today adopted the Commission's proposal to prolong proportionate controls at certain internal Schengen borders in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and Norway," the Commission said in a statement.

Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European commissioner for migration, told a press conference last month that the union will gain full control on its external borders especially after the reinforcement on its European Border and Coast Guard Force, which is expected to be came into effect in January.

"We believe that these three months will be the end of this period (of controls) and we shall be back normally to the full functioning of Schengen," said Avramopoulos.

Last year, European countries faced with the largest wave of refugees to hit the continent since World War II. The massive influx raised fears of a collapse on the Schengen System.

Meanwhile, German lawmakers announced on Friday a draft budget which will allow them to spend more on security, espionage and foreign aid to prevent a possible refugee influx into the country.