Suicide bomber kills four at largest US base in Afghanistan
The brazen attack represents an alarming security breach inside one of the most heavily guarded military installations in Afghanistan.
In a previous attack last week, a suicide bomber targeted the German consulate in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif killing four people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 12, 2016

At least four people have died and several others injured in an explosion at the largest US base in Afghanistan, NATO officials said on Saturday.

The Taliban usually increase attacks on Western targets before the onset of winter when fighting usually ebbs. An attack at the German consulate on Thursday night killed four people and wounded more than 100 others.

"This morning when labourers were getting inside the Bagram air base, there was a suicide attack that killed at least four people and more than 15 were injured," a spokesperson for the governor of Parwan province, Wahid Sediqi told TRT World.

"It is not clear if the attacker was a labourer who had worked at the Bagram air base in the past or he posed as a laborer."

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission said the explosion occurred just after 05:30 am local time at the NATO air base at Bagram, north of the Afghan capital Kabul.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack through their spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, who posted a message to the same effect on his Twitter account.

The brazen attack represents an alarming security breach inside what is regarded as one of the most heavily guarded military installations in Afghanistan.

Bagram airfield, close to Kabul, has frequently come under attack by the Taliban.

Last December, a motorcycle-riding Taliban suicide bomber killed six US soldiers near the military base.

It was one of the deadliest attacks on foreign troops in the country in 2015.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
