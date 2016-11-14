WORLD
4 MIN READ
Europeans agree to continental defence plan after Trump's win
The plan does not envisage formation of a European army, though it foresees a planning centre for civilian and military missions being set up.
Europeans agree to continental defence plan after Trump's win
France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L) and his German counterpart Ursula von der Leyen attend a European Union foreign and defence ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium on November 14, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2016

European Union's two powerful members, France and Germany, led a debate on Monday in which the bloc agreed to a new defence plan that could see it sending rapid response forces abroad for the first time.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of statements by US President-elect Donald Trump who, during his election campaign, threatened to abandon US allies in Europe if they do not spend enough on defence, appearing to question almost 70 years of US military support that have been a cornerstone of American foreign policy.

The European defence plan envisages relatively modest moves including increasing joint European spending on military missions, developing assets such as helicopters and drones and expanding peace-keeping operations abroad.

"Europe needs to be able to act for its own security," French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters at the special session of the EU's 56 foreign and defence ministers in Brussels.

"This will allow Europe to take a step towards its strategic autonomy," said Le Drian, who has led the EU efforts along with Germany and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, using EU code language for greater independence of Washington.

​The plan does not envisage formation of a European army, though Mogherini said there was support from governments on using so-called EU battle groups of 1,500 personnel, which have been operational since 2007 but never used.

Currently, the EU has 17 military and civilian missions underway - many of them well out of the classic European theatre, from the Democratic Republic of Congo to the central Mediterranean where it is seeking to stem migrant flows from Libya and uphold a UN arms embargo.

European planners were at pains to stress the plan will not duplicate or rival the work of NATO.

Stop 'dreaming'

British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon, whose country historically became the first member to vote to leave the bloc in a referendum in June, bluntly told the EU to stop "dreaming."

"Instead of planning expensive new headquarters or dreaming of a European army, what Europe needs to do now is to spend more on its own defence, that is the best possible approach to the Trump Presidency," Fallon said.

The election of a Russia-friendly political novice as president in Bulgaria - a member of both the EU and NATO – has given further impetus to French and German efforts to improve common defence operations.

On Sunday, Moldova also elected a pro-Russian president who interpreted the results that voters had "united and voted for friendship with Russia, for neutrality."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us