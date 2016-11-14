WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bomb attack kills at least six near Iraq's Karbala
Five out of six attackers were killed before they could detonate their explosives, according to a statement by Iraq's interior ministry.
Suicide bomb attack kills at least six near Iraq's Karbala
Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a blast on Novermber 6, where a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in Iraq's holy city of Samarra, north of Baghdad. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2016

At least six people were killed and as many injured when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in the district of Ain al-Tamer south of Baghdad on Monday, Iraqi officials said.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

Attacks in southern Iraq are rare, especially compared to the frequent bombings that hit Baghdad. But Ain al-Tamer is on the edge of Anbar province, which has long been a haven for Daesh.

The attack was carried out by six suicide bombers near Iraq's holy city of Karbala at the start of a major Shia ritual, Arbaeen, which comes at the end of a 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad.

Security forces killed five attackers before they could detonate their explosives, Iraq's interior ministry said in a statement. The sixth bomber blew himself up after security forces cornered him into a house, the statement further said.

Masum al-Tamimi, a member of the Karbala provincial council, said the bombers were armed with light weapons as well as explosives and tried to infiltrate Ain al-Tamer early in the morning. But they clashed with security forces before withdrawing to the Al-Jihad area, Tamimi said

There was a similar attack in the area involving militants armed with explosives, rifles and grenades in late August, killing 18 people and wounding at least 26.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us