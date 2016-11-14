TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
At least three injured in Istanbul blast
The explosion in Istanbul's Maltepe district is thought to have come from a package sent by courier to an electronics company.
At least three injured in Istanbul blast
Earlier in October, ten people were wounded in a bomb blast near a police station in Yenibosna district of Istanbul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2016

Three people were wounded by an explosion in Istanbul's Maltepe district on Monday, local media reported.

The blast is believed to have come from a suspicious package sent by courier to an electronics company.

Local news channels said that the office targetted in the attack belongs to a brother of former Turkish prime minister Mesut Yilmaz. Other reports said that the victims also included the son of Turkey's former finance minister Kemal Kurdas.

Maltepe is a commercial and residential district on the Asian side of Istanbul. Turkey has been on high alert since the past few weeks following a spate of attacks by terror groups, Daesh and PKK.

Meanwhile, at least ten people were wounded when a steam boiler exploded in a cosmetics manufacturing plant situated in Istanbul's working-class suburb of Sultanbeyli, where there are many car repair shops and small factories.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us