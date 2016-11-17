Allegations regarding the role of the Fethullah Gulen Terror Organisation (FETO) in Turkey's July 15 coup attempt are not "total nonsense," a senior European official said.

Turkey accuses FETO, led by Fethullah Gulen, of being behind the attempted coup which resulted in the deaths of 248 people. Turkey also accuses the group of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

First vice president of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, was quoted in an interview with a Belgian magazine saying US investigations are pointing to "growing indications that the FETO certainly played a role."

"It is now clear that what [Turkish] President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says about the role of the Gulen movement in the coup is not total nonsense."

"I think the Turks have a point when they say that there was very little empathy from the outside world in the foiled coup," Timmermans added.

He also said Europe could have been "more generous in our support" and EU had "underestimated what took place" in Turkey.

Timmermans' statement marks the first time a senior European Commission official has spoken about FETO's involvement in the coup attempt.

Gulen, a cult leader, has been living in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999.

Ankara has stepped up demands for Gulen's extradition from the US since July 15.