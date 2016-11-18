BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
VW to slash 30,000 jobs by 2020
The German car maker's plan is part of an effort to recover from the diesel emissions cheating scandal and to invest further in electric and self-driving cars.
VW to slash 30,000 jobs by 2020
Labour leaders agreed to the job cuts in exchange for a management pledge to create 9,000 new jobs in the area of electric cars. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 18, 2016

In what is Volkswagen's biggest restructuring plan in history, the European car manufacturing giant has announced it will cut 30,000 jobs worldwide at its core VW brand by 2020 to raise the company's annual savings to $3.9 billion.

The move is part of Volkswagen's effort to recover from last year's diesel emissions cheating scandal and invest further in electric and self-driving cars, which will create future jobs.

Volkswagen in June agreed to a $15.3 billion settlement to buy back emissions-cheating diesel vehicles and to compensate consumers.

The German car maker admitted in September last year to committing a systematic rigging to cheat environmental tests since 2009 to conceal the fact that its diesel vehicles were emitting far more pollutants than allowed under US and California law.

The car maker also plans to increase the VW brand's profit margin from two to four percent by 2020.

Volkswagen's labour leaders said management had agreed to avoid forced layoffs in Germany until 2025, a step which clears the path for cutting 23,000 jobs via buy-outs, early retirement, and reducing part-time staff.

Labour leaders agreed to the cuts in exchange for a management pledge to create 9,000 new jobs in the area of electric cars, mainly at factories in Germany.

"The most important message is the jobs of the core workforce is secure," Volkswagen's Works Council chief Bernd Osterloh said at a news conference in Wolfsburg on Friday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us