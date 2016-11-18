WORLD
Aleppo bombings kill dozens more as food and medicine run low
The fresh wave of air strikes by the Russia-backed Syrian regime has claimed 94 lives in two days, further aggravating the humanitarian crisis in besieged parts of opposition-held Aleppo.
Following three weeks of relative calm, the bombardment of eastern Aleppo by Russian and Syrian jets resumed on Tuesday. / TRT
By Staff Reporter
November 18, 2016

Air strikes by Russian-backed Syrian regime warplanes have killed 94 civilians over the past two days in opposition-held parts of Aleppo.

The fresh wave of attacks has aggravated the humanitarian crisis in eastern Aleppo with food, medicine and fuel supplies running alarmingly low.

"There is only enough to keep the bakeries going to give people some bread. People are only getting about 15 percent of what they need," said Brita Hagi Hassan, president of the city council for opposition-held Aleppo.

Aleppo has been in the eye of the storm since Syria's civil war began in 2011, after a crackdown on pro-democracy protests around the country. The conflict has so far claimed over 400,000 lives and left more than 10 million people homeless, triggering one of history's worst refugee crises in and out of the country.

The bombings on Wednesday killed at least 61 people including women and children.

After three weeks of relative calm following a Russian declared ceasefire, the bombardment of eastern Aleppo resumed on Tuesday against opposition forces.

Najib al-Ansari, an Aleppo-based civil defence official, said the latest spate of attacks featured the use of cluster and vacuum munitions, as well as barrel bombs.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based organisation that monitors the war, said shelling and air strikes from helicopters and jets hit the eastern half of the city, causing severe damage.

Air strikes also hit rebel-held areas west and south of Aleppo.

The Syrian regime said on Tuesday it was striking what it called "terrorist strongholds" in Aleppo.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has denied that Russia's military was carrying out air strikes in rebel-held Aleppo this week.

Hospitals Running Out of Medicines

Doctors in Aleppo's hospitals have warned that they are running out of medicines and said that if the strikes continue, hospitals will be without medical supplies within a month.

Hospitals have been unable to replenish their stock of medical supplies since August following the regime's siege of Aleppo, where more than 250,000 people are still trapped inside the city, including 100,000 children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
