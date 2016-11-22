WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombian govt and FARC rebels to sign new peace accord on Thursday
The two sides finalised a revised deal on November 12 that aims to end 52 years of conflict that has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced millions.
Colombian govt and FARC rebels to sign new peace accord on Thursday
A supporter rallying for the nation's new peace agreement with FARC holds a sign reading &quot;We have an agreement&quot; during a march in Bogota, Colombia, November 15, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 22, 2016

The Colombian government and FARC rebels will sign a new peace accord in Bogota on Thursday, both parties said.

"The government and FARC delegations have agreed to sign the final agreement to end the conflict and build a stable and lasting peace," negotiators from both sides said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The signing will take place at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) on Thursday, at the Colon Theater in Bogota, the statement added.

Colombia's government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace accord in September that was rejected in a referendum last month.

The two sides finalised a revised deal on November 12 that aims to end 52 years of conflict that has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced millions.

The decision to sign the new accord was agreed by government peace negotiators and FARC leaders during a day of closed-door meetings at a heavily guarded Roman Catholic retreat in Bogota.

Ever since the original deal's defeat at the polls, the FARC and government negotiators have worked around the clock introducing some 50-plus changes to make it more acceptable to conservative Colombians who overwhelmingly despise the FARC.

President Juan Manuel Santos, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in October for his efforts to bring peace and for ordering the ceasefire with the rebels in August.

The fighting between the FARC, the largest guerilla group in Colombia, dates back to 1948 when presidential candidate for the Liberal Party Jorge Eliecer Gaitan was assassinated.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us