TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey dismisses 15,000 more in post-coup crackdown
In the aftermath of the July 15 coup attempt, the government has so far fired or suspended tens of thousands of employees from state institutions and NGOs.
The operations have mainly focused on FETO and PKK which is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 22, 2016

Turkey fired 9,977 security officials and 5,000 civil servants on Tuesday who are allegedly linked to illegal organisations, authorities said.

A state of emergency was imposed in Turkey following a failed coup bid on July 15 and so far the government has dismissed, suspended and arrested around 120,000 state institutions, private companies and NGOs.

The operations have mainly focused on the Fethullah Gulen Terror Organisation (FETO) and PKK which is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

In the latest crackdown, 1,259 personnel from the Land Forces Command, 391 from the Naval Forces Command, and 338 from the Air Force Command were fired from the military while 403 were dismissed from the Gendarmerie General Command.

A total of 7,586 police officers were also fired from the Security General Directorate.

SOURCE:TRT World
