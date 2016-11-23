Iraqi-led forces said on Wednesday they have cut off Daesh's last supply line from Iraq's city of Mosul to Syria, officials said.

The development means Mosul, the last stronghold of Daesh terrorist group, has now been completely isolated.

Officials said Iran-backed Hashed al-Shaabi, or the Popular Mobilisation paramilitary forces, reached the road linking Tal Afar to Sinjar, west of Mosul, and linked up with Kurdish peshmerga forces there.

"Hashed forces have cut off the Tal Afar-Sinjar road," senior Hashed commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis said on social media, referring to two towns on the road linking Mosul to Syria.

A major operation by Iraqi Armed Forces, Kurdish peshmerga fighters and other militias backed by an international coalition was launched on October 17, after the Iraqi government resolved to regain control of Mosul.

Iraqi forces have already entered the city from the east, Kurdish peshmerga and other forces are also closing in from the north and south and only the west had remained open.

The latest development will make it very long and dangerous for Daesh if it attempts to move fighters and equipment between Mosul and the Syrian city of Raqqah, the last two bastions of Daesh.