WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish army says soldiers killed in suspected Syrian regime strike
The incident marks the first time Turkish soldiers are thought to have been killed by Syrian regime forces since the start of Operation Euphrates Shield.
Turkish army says soldiers killed in suspected Syrian regime strike
The wounded soldiers were said to have been rapidly transferred to hospitals along the Turkish border provinces of Kilis and Gaziantep. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 24, 2016

An air strike thought to have been carried out by Syrian regime forces killed three Turkish soldiers overnight and wounded 10 others, the Turkish military announced on Thursday. One soldier remains in critical condition.

It would be the first time Turkish soldiers are known to have been killed by Syrian regime forces in the offensive, dubbed Euphrates Shield, which was launched on August 24.

Operation Euphrates Shield is aimed at degrading the Daesh and PKK presence on the Syrian side of Turkey's border.

The attack occurred at around 3:30 local time (0030 GMT) in the course of a Turkish-led Syrian rebel operation in northern Syria, the army statement said. The wounded soldiers were said to have been rapidly transferred to hospitals along the Turkish border provinces of Kilis and Gaziantep.

There have been several incidents in the recent past between the Assad regime and Turkey. Syria downed a Turkish jet in 2012, and in 2014 Turkish fighter jets shot down a Syrian warplane.

Earlier, security and hospital sources in Turkey said Daesh had carried out the attack, according to Reuters.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us