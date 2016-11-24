Two people were killed and 16 injured after an explosion in the parking lot of the governor's office in Turkey's southern city of Adana, provincial governor Mahmut Demirtas said.

Demirtas said Thursday's blast was "a terrorist attack carried out by a woman."

Footage and pictures uploaded onto social media showed cars on fire outside the building and smoke billowing into the sky. Ambulances were at the scene tending to the wounded.

No one has claimed responsibility but similar attacks have been carried out across Turkey by a number of groups in recent months by Daesh, the PKK and the far-left DHKP-C.