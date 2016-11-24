TÜRKİYE
Two killed after explosion in Turkey's Adana
The blast in the parking lot of the governor's office injured 16 people.
Adana provincial governor Mahmut Demirtas said the the blast was a terror attack. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 24, 2016

Two people were killed and 16 injured after an explosion in the parking lot of the governor's office in Turkey's southern city of Adana, provincial governor Mahmut Demirtas said.

Demirtas said Thursday's blast was "a terrorist attack carried out by a woman."

Footage and pictures uploaded onto social media showed cars on fire outside the building and smoke billowing into the sky. Ambulances were at the scene tending to the wounded.

No one has claimed responsibility but similar attacks have been carried out across Turkey by a number of groups in recent months by Daesh, the PKK and the far-left DHKP-C.

SOURCE:TRT World
