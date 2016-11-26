WORLD
Turkey arrests Australia's ‘most dangerous' Daesh member
Melbourne-born Neil Prakash had appeared in Daesh videos and magazines and had actively recruited Australian men, women and children and encouraged acts of terrorism.
An undated file photo of Neil Prakash. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 26, 2016

Neil Prakash, an Australian national who was an influential Daesh terrorist, has been arrested in Turkey, Turkish and Australian officials said on Saturday.

Turkish officials said that Prakash, who entered Turkey from Syria on a fake passport, was arrested after a tip-off from the Australian government.

Officials said he was arrested nearly a month ago.

The Australian government confirmed the arrest of Prakash, also known as Abu Khaled al-Cambodi, who was described as "the most dangerous Australian" involved with Daesh in the Middle East.

"The arrest of the person we believe is Prakash is the result of close collaboration between Australian and Turkish authorities," a spokesperson of the Australian government said.

Melbourne-born Prakash, had appeared in Daesh videos and magazines and had actively recruited Australian men, women and children and encouraged acts of terrorism.

Australia requests extradition

Australian Justice Minister Michael Keenan said in a statement on Saturday that Australia had filed a formal request to Turkey for extradition of Prakash.

In May, the Australian government had said that he was reported killed by a US air strike in the Iraqi city of Mosul.

But Keenan said his government reported the death on the basis of advice from the United States.

"The government's capacity to confirm reports of deaths in either Syria or Iraq is limited," he added.

Australian Attorney-General George Brandis described Prakash at the time of his reported death as "a very important, high-value target."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
