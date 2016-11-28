WORLD
2 MIN READ
London to New York in just three and a half hours
Boom Supersonic unveils its prototype aircraft, bringing back the hope for faster-than-sound passenger flights.
London to New York in just three and a half hours
Nicknamed &quot;Baby Boom&quot;, engineers say the plane can go more than twice the speed of sound. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 28, 2016

A company called Boom Supersonic has unveiled a prototype passenger aircraft capable of flying faster than twice the speed of sound.

The plane, nicknamed Baby Boom can reach mach 2.2 (2,716.5 kilometres per hour or 1,688 miles per hour) and plans to travel between London and New York in three and a half hours.

For many, the dream of supersonic passenger flight died in 2003 when the Concorde - the only commercial airplane to go faster than the speed of sound - was put into retirement.

Since then, Virgin Group founder and Boom Supersonic partner Sir Richard Branson, has been vocal about resuming supersonic airfare.

Branson announced his partnership with Boom Supersonic and explained his vision for their company's future.

"This is the first step on the journey to build the world's first privately developed supersonic jet and fastest civil aircraft ever." Branson said in a statement.

"This is the kind of innovation that will change the future of transportation and the future of how we do business".

Boom Supersonic says they plan to concentrate on overseas routes first, such as Sydney to Los Angeles, San Francisco to Tokyo, and London to New York, with supersonic testing slated to begin in late 2017 and commercial flights starting in 2023.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us