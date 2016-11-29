WORLD
Football world reacts to Brazil's Chapecoense plane crash
Clubs, players and fans from around the globe send tributes and support to Brazilian side Chapecoense.
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team react in front of the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
November 29, 2016

The football world was left in shock after a plane carrying the Brazilian league's Chapecoense team crashed in Colombia on Monday night killing 71 people out of its 77 passengers.

The small club from the town of Chapeco had been heading for the biggest game in its history, the first leg of Wednesday's Copa Sudamericana final, when its plane crashed in a mountainous rural area outside of the city of Medellin.

Sao Paulo cancelled plans to present Rogerio Ceni as their new coach on Tuesday and the Brazilian Football Confederation suspended Wednesday night's second leg of the Brazilian Cup final between Gremio and Atletico Mineiro.

Clubs and fans from around the globe sent tributes and support to Brazilian side Chapecoense.

Many players also expressed their condolences on twitter.

