Two Indian soldiers killed in attack on border army base
A senior police officer said four militants entered the Army Corps headquarters in Nagrota near the border with Pakistan and fired towards the officers.
Relations between Pakistan and India have been strained for several months, while cross-frontier shelling has intensified. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 29, 2016

Four armed militants attacked the Indian army headquarters near the winter capital of Kashmir, Jammu, early Tuesday, killing two soldiers and wounding three others.

Indian officials are questioning how the militants gained access to the heavily guarded headquarters, which serves as the biggest army base in the area. The main objective of the base is to defend India's borders and also fights militants in the greater Jammu region, Indian television station, NDTV reported.

"Four militants entered the Army Corps headquarters at Nagrota and fired towards the officers' mess. Two officers were killed and an exchange of fire," a senior police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Officials say one militant was killed and three others have taken up positions somewhere in the camp.

In a separate attack to the south of Jammu on Tuesday, Indian border forces killed around six militants who were trying to cross into India along the disputed frontier with Pakistan, police said.

Jammu is the winter capital of India's Jammu and Kashmir state, part of the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir that has been divided between arch-rivals India and Pakistan since independence from Britain in 1947 but is claimed in full by both.

Attacks against Indian security forces have increased in recent months, while Indian and Pakistani cross-border firing along the heavily militarised frontier has intensified as tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours has risen.

The attacks come on the same day Pakistan's new army chief, Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa, took charge. Later this week, Pakistan officials are due in the Indian city of Amritsar for an Asian regional summit.

India accuses Pakistan of supporting militants based on its side of the border who cross over to launch attacks. Pakistan denies this, accusing India of abusing the rights of Muslim Kashmiris opposed to Indian rule.

Kashmir has been gripped by protests since security forces killed a popular separatist leader in July. A crackdown in response to the protests has paralysed much of the region.

Nineteen Indian soldiers were killed in an attack on an Indian army base in Kashmir on Sept. 18 in the worst such assault in 14 years.

