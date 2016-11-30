WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN says Myanmar's reputation at stake over Rohingya crisis
Myanmar's security forces are alleged to have committed widespread human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims in recent months.
UN says Myanmar's reputation at stake over Rohingya crisis
Hundreds of desperate Rohingya from Myanmar's western Rakhine state have flooded over the border into Bangladesh in the last week. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 30, 2016

Escalating violence and allegations of widespread human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims have put Myanmar's international reputation at stake, the United Nations has warned.

The conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State has sent hundreds of Rohingya fleeing across the border to Bangladesh amid allegations that the security forces are acting with impunity against the Muslim minority.

The crisis poses a serious challenge to the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who swept to power last year on promises of national reconciliation. On Monday, she was forced to postpone a visit to Indonesia after protests there over her country's bloody crackdown.

In a statement, Adama Dieng, the UN's special adviser on the prevention of genocide, said the allegations "must be verified as a matter of urgency" and called on the government to allow access to the area.

"If they are true, the lives of thousands of people are at risk. The reputation of Myanmar, its new government and its military forces is also at stake in this matter," he said.

"Myanmar needs to demonstrate its commitment to the rule of law and to the human rights of all its populations. It cannot expect that such serious allegations are ignored or go unscrutinised," he said.

Soldiers have poured into the area along Myanmar's frontier with Bangladesh, responding to coordinated attacks on three border posts on October 9 that killed nine police officers. The army says it is targeting those behind the attack.

Myanmar's military and the government have rejected allegations by residents and rights groups that soldiers have raped Rohingya women, burnt houses and killed civilians during the military operation in Rakhine.

The violence, the most serious bloodshed in Rakhine since hundreds were killed in communal clashes in 2012, has renewed international criticism that Suu Kyi has done too little to alleviate the plight of the Rohingya minority, who are denied citizenship and access to basic services.

"The government needs, for once and for all, to find a sustainable solution to the situation of the Rohingya Muslims and other religious and ethnic minorities in Myanmar, a solution that is in full compliance with the international human rights standards that the government has pledged to respect," Dieng said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us