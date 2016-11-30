WORLD
2 MIN READ
Colombia's Senate backs revised peace deal with FARC rebels
The deal that aims to end 52-year-old armed conflict in Colombia will be taken up by the lower house of the Colombian Congress.
Colombia's Senate backs revised peace deal with FARC rebels
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos signed a new peace accord with Marxist FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, known as Timochenko, in Bogota, Colombia on November 24, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 30, 2016

Colombia's Senate has approved a revised peace accord between the government and the FARC rebels, the country's largest guerrilla group. It is aimed at ending a 52-year-old armed conflict.

Colombia's government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace accord in September that was rejected in a referendum last month. The two sides finalised a revised deal last week that aims to end the conflict that has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced millions.

"Long live peace, long live Colombia," shouted Senate president Mauricio Lizcano as he closed the session on Tuesday night. The deal will now be taken up by the lower house of the Colombian Congress.

Members of the Centro Democratico, the right-wing party that has led the opposition to a peace deal, walked out of the Senate in protest before the vote.

The measure was then passed by a vote of 75-0.

President Juan Manuel Santos, who won Nobel Peace Prize in October for this efforts to bring about peace, has said that the revised deal takes into account the objections raised by the opposition.

But his chief rival, ex-president Alvaro Uribe, has rejected the modified deal.

Uribe has insisted, for instance, that FARC leaders should not be allowed to run for office while still serving sentences for atrocities.

He also demands any new accord be passed by referendum.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us