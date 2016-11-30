POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Saudi prince says it's time to let women drive
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is a longtime advocate of women's rights in Saudi Arabia. The kingdom is the only country where women are not allowed to drive.
Saudi prince says it's time to let women drive
Although Alwaleed is a member of Saudi Arabia's extensive royal family, he holds no political posts. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 30, 2016

An outspoken billionaire Saudi prince has called for an "urgent" end to his country's ban on women driving, saying it is a matter not just of rights but of economic necessity.

"Stop the debate: Time for women to drive," Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said on his official Twitter account.

Although Alwaleed is a member of Saudi Arabia's extensive royal family, he holds no political posts. The prince chairs Kingdom Holding Co., which has interests including in US banking giant Citigroup and the Euro Disney theme park.

He is a longtime advocate of women's rights in the kingdom, which is the only country where they are not allowed to drive.

In conjunction with his short tweet, Alwaleed's office issued a statement late Tuesday outlining his reasons for supporting an end to the ban.

"Preventing a woman from driving a car is today an issue of rights similar to the one that forbade her from receiving an education or having an independent identity," Alwaleed said.

"They are all unjust acts by a traditional society, far more restrictive than what is lawfully allowed by the precepts of religion."

He also detailed the "economic costs" of women having to rely on foreign private drivers or taxis, since public transit is not a viable alternative in the kingdom.

Using foreign drivers drains billions of dollars from the Saudi economy, Alwaleed said. He calculated that families spend an average of 3,800 riyals ($1,000/940 euros) a month on a driver, money which otherwise could help household incomes at a time when many are making do with less.

Even if their husbands can take time out to transport the women, that requires temporarily leaving the office and "undermines the productivity of the workforce," Alwaleed said.

"Having women drive has become an urgent social demand predicated upon current economic circumstances." The prince said he is making his call on behalf of those with "limited means".

Activists say women's driving is not technically illegal but that the ban is linked to tradition and custom.

A slow expansion of women's rights began under the late king Abdullah, who in 2013 named them to the Shura Council which advises cabinet.

Abdullah also announced that women could for the first time vote and run in municipal elections, which were held last December.

These and other decisions were initially opposed by "certain elements" in Saudi society but soon became accepted, Alwaleed said, calling for "a similarly decisive" political act.

In April, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said change cannot be forced, and "it is up to Saudi society."

In Alwaleed's view, however, "what cannot be allowed is to have one segment imposing its preferences on the rest of society."

Sahar Hassan Nasief, a women's rights activist in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, said the appeal from such an influential figure could help to bring about change.

"Everybody's talking about him," she said. "I think his comments gave us a lot of hope."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us