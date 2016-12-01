December 1, 2016
This document presents an overview of the historical background surrounding the debate over the presidential system. Topics include: the parliamentary crisis experienced over the years, details of the proposed changes to the constitution, main arguments of both opponents and proponents, and contextualisation of the major issues for discussion within the political arena and across Turkish society. The publication will illuminate the major implications of the constitutional amendment, both domestically and internationally. The PDF version of the publication is now available.